US Bancorp DE Grows Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Five Below were worth $33,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth $107,185,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after acquiring an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 42.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 406,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after acquiring an additional 120,936 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 13.9% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 804,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,490,000 after acquiring an additional 98,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five Below by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 932,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $117,571,000 after acquiring an additional 76,519 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total transaction of $591,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Five Below from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

Shares of FIVE traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. 841,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,373. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.20. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. Five Below Inc has a 1-year low of $95.52 and a 1-year high of $148.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

