US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,921 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cigna were worth $32,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Cigna by 258.6% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, reaching $208.92. 2,045,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $216.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.95.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 165.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cigna from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cigna from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.89.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 3,300 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $672,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,180 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,966. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 12,436 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $2,476,629.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,550,818.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,692 shares of company stock valued at $4,544,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.