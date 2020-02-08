Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urban&Civic in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 365 ($4.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 415 ($5.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th.

Urban&Civic stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.74) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 353.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 329.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. Urban&Civic has a 12 month low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a 12 month high of GBX 365 ($4.80). The stock has a market cap of $522.53 million and a P/E ratio of 41.86.

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

