Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. Universal Technical Institute updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

UTI traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.70. 727,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $9.14.

UTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.38.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

