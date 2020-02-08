Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2020 // Comments off

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $375.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.20 million. Universal Logistics updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of ULH traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,804. The stock has a market cap of $483.99 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Universal Logistics has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Earnings History for Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.