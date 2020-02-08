United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Microelectronics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded United Microelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. China Renaissance Securities upgraded United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut United Microelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE:UMC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.69. 829,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,436. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMC. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

