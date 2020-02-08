United Bank Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Bank boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.3% of United Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 673 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $1,110,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 33.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,479.11. 1,413,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,416.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,286.95. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,500.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,017.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

