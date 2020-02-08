Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.09

Ukrproduct Group Ltd. (LON:UKR)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $2.48. Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 0 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $980,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 538.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ukrproduct Group Company Profile (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, and Distribution Services and Other. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

