UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GLEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Glencore to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 280 ($3.68) in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Glencore to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 290 ($3.81) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Glencore to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 273.56 ($3.60).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 233.20 ($3.07) on Wednesday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 188.23 ($2.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,334.50 ($30.71). The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 235.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 239.94.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.