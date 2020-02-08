UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

GOOG stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,479.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,208. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,416.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,286.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $998.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 54.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total value of $70,376.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

