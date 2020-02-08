UBS Group Begins Coverage on Just Eat (LON:JE)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Just Eat from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 1,030 ($13.55) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Peel Hunt restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Just Eat from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 793.47 ($10.44).

JE remained flat at $GBX 861 ($11.33) during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 148.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 859.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 755.98. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

