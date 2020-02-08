Ubex (UBEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.64 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last week, Ubex has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Ubex has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $1.64 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, LBank, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.48 or 0.05881138 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 104.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004990 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024310 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00128845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00038934 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,103,244,110 tokens. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, BitMart, Fatbtc, BitForex, IDEX, YoBit and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

