Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at DA Davidson

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective increased by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on UBER. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded Uber Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.77.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.63. The company had a trading volume of 111,957,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,735,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $25.58 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,424,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,072,479.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,687,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,330,789 shares of company stock worth $1,272,801,356.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.