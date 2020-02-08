U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $10.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.56.

SLCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 1,987,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,141. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $18.72.

In related news, Director Charles W. Shaver bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 490.2% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 857,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 440,219 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 404,581 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth about $5,101,000.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

