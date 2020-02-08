Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares to Positive

Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Twitter from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Twitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.98.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,205,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486,632. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Twitter has a 1-year low of $28.63 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 243.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Twitter by 60.5% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 131,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 49,703 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 16.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,655 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth about $637,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.