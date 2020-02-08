Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Twitter updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of TWTR traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.03. 29,205,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,486,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.13. Twitter has a one year low of $28.63 and a one year high of $45.85.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $234,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWTR. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

