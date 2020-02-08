Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to at Bank of America

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from to in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Aegis upped their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research reissued a buy rating and set a $44.50 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.98.

TWTR traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,205,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,486,632. The company has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 9.15. Twitter has a 1 year low of $28.63 and a 1 year high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $242,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $59,727.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 447.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 74,500.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 746 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 55.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

