Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $140.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $125.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities raised Twilio to a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Twilio to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.26.

TWLO stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.21. 5,545,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,096. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $763,220.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694 in the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 950,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,405,000 after purchasing an additional 215,211 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,522,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 764,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,014,000 after purchasing an additional 179,808 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 724,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 113,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 520,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,976 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

