TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.05-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.83 million.TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.20 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTMI traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,600. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.