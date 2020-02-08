TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.05-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.83 million.TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.20 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded TTM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.
TTMI traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,600. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.42. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76.
In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
