TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14, RTT News reports. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.11 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.14-0.20 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.94. 2,060,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.60. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.49 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

