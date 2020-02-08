TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TTMI. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.75.

Shares of TTMI traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,060,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,600. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the third quarter valued at $276,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 687,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after buying an additional 68,776 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in TTM Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 315,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 26,645 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

