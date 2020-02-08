TTC (TTC) Price Reaches $0.0342 on Top Exchanges

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. TTC has a total market cap of $13.57 million and approximately $367,277.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TTC has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One TTC coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000351 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Bittrex and Bibox.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 853,118,915 coins and its circulating supply is 396,093,759 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

