Trust Investment Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Trust Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,997 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $2,238,977.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,132,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,233,181. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $601.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.60.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

