Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) will announce earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the lowest is $1.00. Truist Financial also reported earnings of $1.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $54.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,754,631. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $12,175,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

