Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.04-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $503-528 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.08 million.Trueblue also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.04-0.11 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TBI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,743. Trueblue has a 52 week low of $16.57 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $664.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97.

Get Trueblue alerts:

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Trueblue had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trueblue will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trueblue from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.75.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Trueblue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trueblue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.