Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Analysts expect Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.02. Trivago reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trivago.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRVG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trivago by 265.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Trivago in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Trivago in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trivago in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Trivago by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.78. 130,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Trivago has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $6.10.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

