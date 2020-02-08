Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

TSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Tristate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tristate Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TSC stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.01. 152,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,669. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $46.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tristate Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the second quarter worth $3,939,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 606,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 28,433 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 49,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new position in shares of Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 117,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

