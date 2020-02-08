Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Trinseo had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trinseo updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.40-2.84 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.40-2.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.56. 1,064,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.75. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $52.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSE. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $301,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

