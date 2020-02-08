Total (EPA:FP) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on Total (EPA:FP) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on shares of Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €57.69 ($67.08).

Shares of FP traded down €0.64 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €45.26 ($52.63). 5,762,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.13 and a 200-day moving average of €47.22.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

