Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 30,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

TD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 896,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,680. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $59.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.5605 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

