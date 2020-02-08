Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $53.69

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.69 and traded as low as $52.45. Toromont Industries shares last traded at $53.09, with a volume of 4,071 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.71 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMTNF)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.