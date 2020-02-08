Tokenbox (TBX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $266,741.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Tokenbox has a market cap of $266,741.00 and $22,290.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded up 100.6% against the dollar. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.87 or 0.03439711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00220911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00131271 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tokenbox

Tokenbox’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,529,882 tokens. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tokenbox Token Trading

Tokenbox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

