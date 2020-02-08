Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $279,000 Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,485 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 250,479 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $47,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 374,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $70,421,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI grew its stake in Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 109,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE V traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.74. 5,678,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,010,734. The stock has a market cap of $398.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.29. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

