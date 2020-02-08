Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $34,000 in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 41,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

KRE traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,987. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.44.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

