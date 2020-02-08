Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of electroCore at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECOR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in electroCore by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 575,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in electroCore by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 664,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 75.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 34.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECOR shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities cut shares of electroCore from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of electroCore from $9.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. electroCore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.70.

NASDAQ ECOR traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,706. The firm has a market cap of $36.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

