Timken (NYSE:TKR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25 to $4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.71 billion to $3.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.74 billion.Timken also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.65 EPS.

Shares of TKR traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.31. 808,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,263. Timken has a twelve month low of $37.74 and a twelve month high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $896.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Timken will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TKR shares. Bank of America raised Timken from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Timken from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.83.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $277,559.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,564.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 14,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $786,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,080,181.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

