Thunder Token (TT) Reaches Market Cap of $27.85 Million

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $27.85 million and $3.98 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,901,919,605 coins. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi Korea, Hotbit, Huobi Global and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

