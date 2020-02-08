Thrive Token Trading Up 43.6% Over Last 7 Days (THRT)

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 77.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 43.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $460,365.00 and approximately $5,459.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thrive Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Coinsuper and Liquid.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thrive Token Token Profile

Thrive Token is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . The official message board for Thrive Token is medium.com/@thriveico . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

