TheStreet Upgrades Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LPG. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.30 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

Shares of LPG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 1,032,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. Dorian LPG has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $682.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 24.37%. The business had revenue of $85.44 million for the quarter.

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,193.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $146,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,882.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.