The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $52.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.14.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $50.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John G. Nackel sold 1,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.03. The stock had a trading volume of 455,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,973. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $560.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

