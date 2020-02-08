The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $35.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Shares of CG stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

