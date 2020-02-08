The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub cut shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CG. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,193. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 203.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,210,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,817,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

