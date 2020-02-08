Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,204 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,181,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,776,000 after purchasing an additional 75,792 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,756,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,519,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,225,000 after purchasing an additional 37,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.98. 886,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $89.96. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

