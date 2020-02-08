Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,301 Shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,485,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 476.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,565,000 after buying an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.17. 471,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,713. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $191.42 and a 52-week high of $222.87.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $593.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.59 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.10%.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total value of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.69.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.