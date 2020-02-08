Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,058.91. 218,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,148.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,136.04. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $868.75 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,240.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.