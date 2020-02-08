Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Five Below worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 287 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In other news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVE stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.01. 841,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,373. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. Five Below Inc has a 52 week low of $95.52 and a 52 week high of $148.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Five Below had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $377.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

