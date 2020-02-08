Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 235.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.92. 1,113,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,619. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.85. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $48.30 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

