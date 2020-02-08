Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 17,573 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,573 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.09% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $72.41. 531,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,595. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

