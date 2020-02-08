Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.19-0.18) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $100-101 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.20 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.41–0.36 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tenable from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.00.

TENB traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $27.19. 480,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,062. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68. Tenable has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative net margin of 27.92% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,838,589.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $1,514,440 over the last ninety days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

