Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TNAV shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of TNAV traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,207,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,867. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $296.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.41. Telenav has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Telenav news, CEO H.P. Jin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,199.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Telenav by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Telenav by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Telenav by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Telenav by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Telenav by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

